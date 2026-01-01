IMD predicts dry winter for northwest India, but no big worries
The IMD says northwest India—think Punjab and Haryana—will get less rain than usual from January to March 2026.
Meanwhile, southern and central regions can expect decent showers.
Most places across the country are in for a colder January, though some pockets in the northwest, northeast, and down south may actually feel a bit warmer.
Why bother?
If you're wondering about food crops or water shortages—no need to stress. Thanks to strong irrigation systems and full reservoirs from last year's heavy monsoon, farmers in the northwest should be just fine.
Plus, fewer cold days in Rajasthan and extra chilly spells in parts of Bihar and Vidarbha are on the cards.
With La Nina still around (but expected to fade by March), conditions are favorable for good monsoon rains later this year—a positive sign for both agriculture and water supplies.