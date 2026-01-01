Next Article
Punjab on orange alert: Cold wave and thick fog incoming
India
Heads up, Punjab!
The IMD has put out an orange alert for the next two days, warning of a sharp temperature drop (by 3-5°C) and some seriously dense fog.
Recent rain and thunderstorms have already set the stage for colder, tougher weather ahead.
Travel safely—IMD urges caution
With Gurdaspur dipping to 6.8°C and Bathinda peaking at just 17.4°C, cold wave conditions are expected in some areas.
The IMD is asking everyone to be extra careful while traveling due to low visibility from the fog, and advises people to avoid unnecessary travel.