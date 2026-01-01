Unnao rape survivor says Sengar's supporters are targeting her online

Where things stand legally

Sengar was convicted in 2019 for raping the survivor when she was 15 and got life in prison, but the Delhi High Court recently paused his sentence after seven years behind bars.

The Supreme Court quickly stepped in, keeping him locked up for now while he serves time for another case.

The survivor's mother welcomed this move, saying it gives them hope for justice.

The top court also raised concerns about whether lawmakers like Sengar should get special legal protection under child protection laws, and hearings will continue later this month.