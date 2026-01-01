Unnao rape survivor says Sengar's supporters are targeting her online
The Unnao rape survivor has alleged that she and her husband are facing an online smear campaign from backers of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
This comes just after the Supreme Court put a hold on a Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar's sentence.
She alleged that a post was being circulated online claiming that a "Kshatriya conference" in support of Sengar has been called at Jantar Mantar on January 11 by his daughters.
Where things stand legally
Sengar was convicted in 2019 for raping the survivor when she was 15 and got life in prison, but the Delhi High Court recently paused his sentence after seven years behind bars.
The Supreme Court quickly stepped in, keeping him locked up for now while he serves time for another case.
The survivor's mother welcomed this move, saying it gives them hope for justice.
The top court also raised concerns about whether lawmakers like Sengar should get special legal protection under child protection laws, and hearings will continue later this month.