Himachal's 'Veeron Ki Bhoomi' to shine at Republic Day parade after 6 years
India
Himachal Pradesh is making a comeback at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, with its "Veerbhoomi Himachal" tableau.
After a six-year break, the state's return celebrates its proud tradition of bravery and patriotism, with the parade's overall theme being "Svatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram," while Himachal's tableau theme is "Veer Naman."
Why does it matter?
This isn't just another float—Himachal has earned over 1,200 gallantry medals, including four Param Vir Chakras.
The tableau honors soldiers' sacrifices and puts Himachal's legacy back in the national spotlight.
With preparations underway in the state, it's a big moment for both local pride and India's celebration of unity.