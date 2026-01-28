Himalayan feast for EU leaders at Republic Day banquet India Jan 28, 2026

India rolled out the red carpet for European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, who made history as the first EU chiefs to attend Republic Day as chief guests.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted them at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a special dinner spotlighting flavors from Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast—think everything from yak cheese custard to ragi apple cake.