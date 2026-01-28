Himalayan feast for EU leaders at Republic Day banquet
India rolled out the red carpet for European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, who made history as the first EU chiefs to attend Republic Day as chief guests.
President Droupadi Murmu hosted them at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a special dinner spotlighting flavors from Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast—think everything from yak cheese custard to ragi apple cake.
What was on their plates?
The menu was a foodie's dream: starters like jakhiya aloo with green tomato chutney, buckwheat noodle soup, and sides featuring Himalayan ingredients.
Mains included morels and Solan mushrooms in poppy seed sauce with regional chutneys.
Dessert was just as creative—ragi apple cake with sea buckthorn cream and coffee custard with dates.
Big deal beyond the food
This visit wasn't just about fancy meals—it also marked the successful conclusion of negotiations of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Leaders hailed the agreement as a landmark that will enhance bilateral trade and investment and strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains.