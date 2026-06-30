Himank Mittal arrested for plotting sister's murder over 8cr deposit

Mittal paid Gobind 8.5L, shooters arrested

Investigators found that Himank paid an accomplice, Gobind, ₹8.5 lakh to arrange the killing; Gobind then hired two shooters for ₹70,000.

The shooters were caught soon after the crime.

Gobind had fled to Thailand two days before the June 13 murder and returned to India last week, where he was arrested on Tuesday.

Since Himank is currently bedridden from a previous attack, police will question him further once he recovers.

As one officer put it, the murder was the outcome of a property dispute.