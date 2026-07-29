Himanshu Gupta claims wife Jyoti tried poisoning him and parents
India
A marital fight in Kanpur has turned serious, with Himanshu Gupta accusing his wife Jyoti of trying to poison him and his parents by mixing something suspicious into their tea.
He says he even has video proof.
Police have filed a case against Jyoti and are looking into what really happened.
Jyoti denies poisoning, files counter complaints
Jyoti denies the poisoning allegations, calling them fabricated, saying her husband just wants a divorce so he can marry someone else.
She says she only added turmeric and cloves to the tea for health reasons, on his suggestion.
Jyoti has also accused Himanshu of having an affair and filed complaints against him for dowry harassment and physical assault.
Now, police are sorting through both sets of allegations to get to the truth.