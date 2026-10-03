Himanshu Mukerjee calls Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat 'dirtiest' and railways respond

A recent post by geologist Himanshu Mukerjee called out the poor condition of Vande Bharat train 26901 on the Sabarmati-Veraval route, sharing photos of dirty exteriors, rusted toilets, and broken glass.

He said he had not expected to see "untidy exteriors, broken glasses, rusted toilets" and called the train one of the "dirtiest and shabby Vande Bharat's across India."

The railway authorities responded, calling it a one-off issue and saying maintenance teams have sorted it out.