Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis near Raimona National Park

Gecko discovery highlights Northeast reptile hotspot

This little gecko was actually found in a pretty run-down forest area in Kokrajhar district, showing that unique creatures can pop up where you least expect them.

The discovery not only adds to Assam's growing list of cool reptiles but also puts the spotlight on Northeast India as a global hotspot for reptile diversity.

Plus, it's a reminder of how important it is to protect habitats and keep exploring what's out there!