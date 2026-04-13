Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis near Raimona National Park
India
Assam's wildlife scene just got even cooler: a new gecko species called Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis has been discovered near Raimona National Park.
The find was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with credit going to researchers Bijay Basfore, Manmath Bharali, and Rathin Barman.
Gecko discovery highlights Northeast reptile hotspot
This little gecko was actually found in a pretty run-down forest area in Kokrajhar district, showing that unique creatures can pop up where you least expect them.
The discovery not only adds to Assam's growing list of cool reptiles but also puts the spotlight on Northeast India as a global hotspot for reptile diversity.
Plus, it's a reminder of how important it is to protect habitats and keep exploring what's out there!