Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Guwahati restaurants open until 3:30am
India
Good news for football fans: Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced that restaurants in Guwahati can stay open until 3:30am on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, so you won't have to miss a single semifinal or the final match because of closing hours.
Assam districts may get late-night hours
It's not just Guwahati: other districts in Assam can get late-night hours too if there's enough demand and local restaurant groups ask for it.
The move should make live screenings more fun and help businesses out.
Sarma also reminded everyone to "Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly," while soaking up all the World Cup excitement.