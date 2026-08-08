Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for national solution to Assam floods
India
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is pushing for a "national solution" to the state's flood crisis, saying that just calling it a "national problem" isn't enough anymore.
Assam has a history of major floods up to five times a year, leading to huge losses, over ₹1,000 crore, and costing lives.
Assam floods kill 98 people
This year has been especially tough: floods have already claimed 98 lives and forced more than 77,000 people into relief camps.
Sarma also pointed out that relying on old fixes like embankments and geo-bags isn't working.
He wants experts from top institutes like IITs and IIMs to help find smarter solutions and plans to ask the central government for stronger support, especially with issues like mining in neighboring Nagaland.