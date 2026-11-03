Himanta Biswa Sarma says Delhi-Guwahati bullet train via Chicken's Neck

The Chicken's Neck is only 16 to 22km wide in places, making construction tricky.

Sarma explained, "Also, the bullet train cannot run on the present track. It has to be a separate railway line."

He's set to discuss these challenges with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his next visit to Delhi.

The project could cost two to three times more than usual, but with Prime Minister Modi's approval, it's seen as a big step for connecting the Northeast better with the rest of India.