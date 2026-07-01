Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet raises Assam compensation for flood deaths
India
Assam just raised its compensation for families who lose loved ones in floods.
The decision, made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet, aims to get more timely help to affected families by the state's frequent floods.
Assam interim cash and student aid
The government is also rolling out extra interim cash assistance for families severely affected this year.
Plus, students from flood-hit areas will get financial help through donations collected in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, so no one gets left behind during tough times.