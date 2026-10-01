Himashree Boro, 20, found dead near Andhra Pradesh railway tracks
India
Himashree Boro, a 20-year-old student and dancer from Assam, was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh after going missing on October 6.
She was returning to Guwahati from a dance performance in Visakhapatnam, planning to appear for a bank exam, and had boarded the Dibrugarh Vivek Express.
Police probe Himashree Boro, forensics underway
Boro's family reported her missing when they couldn't reach her by phone; her belongings were left behind in the train coach.
After boarding, she'd told her family she felt uneasy about several male passengers nearby.
Police are now checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to figure out what happened, including looking into a man seen with her at the station.
Forensic tests are underway to determine how she died.