Himlung Himal avalanche: 12 missing, 4 bodies found, search halted
India
A sudden avalanche hit Nepal's Himlung Himal base camp on Sunday, September 27, 2026, burying tents and leaving 12 people missing (earlier reports said 8 missing).
Four bodies have been found so far, but search efforts were halted on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, because of nonstop snow.
The missing include mountain guides and support staff who were preparing for the climbing season.
Kathmandu rescue team hampered by storms
A rescue team flew in from Kathmandu but faced constant rain, snow, and even landslides, making it nearly impossible to continue safely.