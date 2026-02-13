Hindu activists vandalize Indore college hosting pre-Valentine's Day event

A group of Hindu activists vandalized the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Indore on February 13, 2026. The incident took place during a pre-Valentine's Day event organized by students, Moneycontrol reported. The group disrupted a "Bake & Sell" event, which was part of the college's co-curricular program to teach students negotiation and commercial skills.

Incident details Students flee in panic as situation escalates Eyewitnesses reported that the activists shouted slogans against the Valentine's Day celebration and vandalized decorations and equipment. CCTV footage shows them intimidating security staff with hockey sticks. The situation quickly escalated, forcing students to flee in panic. Police from Gandhi Nagar and Aerodrome stations intervened, bringing the situation under control without any major injuries reported.

Institutional reaction College administration speaks out The college administration confirmed that an "unauthorized group of individuals" had entered the campus and disrupted their event. They emphasized that student safety is their top priority, and no harm came to students or staff due to swift security protocols and police intervention. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani said they are verifying details from CCTV footage to identify those involved in the vandalism.

