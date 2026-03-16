Hindu New Year 2026: Date, significance, and panchang details
Hindu New Year 2026, called Nutan Varsh Prarambha, kicks off on Thursday, March 19.
It's the start of a fresh year in the Vikram Samvat calendar and continues through the Vikram Samvat year, which ends around March-April 2027.
This day is also known as Siddharth or Raudra Samvatsar in traditional panchangs.
Jupiter, Mars, and moon's role this year
This isn't just about rituals: there's some interesting astrology behind it.
Vedic predictions say Jupiter brings prosperity this year (even if the global economy feels shaky), while Mars could mean higher prices but better governance and farming thanks to the moon.
The celebrations line up with Chaitra Navratri and spring harvest, so expect homes to be cleaned, new clothes worn, Gudis raised, and neem dishes shared.
Plus, some commentators describe this year in positive terms, hinting at big changes ahead for society.