Hindu New Year 2026: Date, significance, and panchang details

Jupiter, Mars, and moon's role this year

This isn't just about rituals: there's some interesting astrology behind it.

Vedic predictions say Jupiter brings prosperity this year (even if the global economy feels shaky), while Mars could mean higher prices but better governance and farming thanks to the moon.

The celebrations line up with Chaitra Navratri and spring harvest, so expect homes to be cleaned, new clothes worn, Gudis raised, and neem dishes shared.

Plus, some commentators describe this year in positive terms, hinting at big changes ahead for society.