Hindu sentiments hurt? TTD chief in trouble over 'leaked' videos

YSRCP leader demands Naidu's immediate resignation

YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy dismissed Naidu's claim that the videos are deepfakes, insisting, "Taking refuge under the rhetoric that the video and the pictures were deepfakes will cut no ice, and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him."

He also said AI experts have confirmed the videos are real, calling this never in the history of TTD.