Hindu sentiments hurt? TTD chief in trouble over 'leaked' videos
TTD Chairman B R Naidu is under pressure to resign after videos surfaced online that allegedly show him in awkward moments.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) says these clips hurt Hindu sentiments and damage the temple trust's image, demanding Naidu step down immediately.
YSRCP leader demands Naidu's immediate resignation
YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy dismissed Naidu's claim that the videos are deepfakes, insisting, "Taking refuge under the rhetoric that the video and the pictures were deepfakes will cut no ice, and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him."
He also said AI experts have confirmed the videos are real, calling this never in the history of TTD.
Naidu has filed a cybercrime complaint
Naidu has called the videos AI-generated fakes meant to ruin his reputation and has filed a cybercrime complaint.
He accused YSRCP supporters of spreading these clips and has publicly denied the allegations, calling the clips deepfakes and saying he would resign if the Chief Minister asked him to do so.
Both sides remain firm as the controversy continues.