Hindutva nationalist Satyam Pandit assaults student after 36-day CJP protest

A video of Hindutva nationalist Satyam Pandit assaulting a student has gone viral, sparking outrage online.

The video emerged after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wrapped up its 36-day protest over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In the clip, Pandit can be seen confronting the students about their religion and support for CJP, then grabbing one by the collar, hitting him, and forcing an apology on camera while accusing the party of raising anti-national students.