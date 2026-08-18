Hingoli principal suspended after alleged drunkenness, Abhijeet Dipke hails victory
India
A school principal in Hingoli, Maharashtra, was suspended for allegedly coming to work drunk.
The action came after protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose founder Abhijeet Dipke called it a "big win" for their Fix Our Schools campaign.
Dipke dedicated the victory to Abdul and his father, who was killed in an alleged attack after they inspected a school in West Bengal.
CJP demands repairs and more teachers
After CJP highlighted problems like broken windows and missing benches during a recent inspection, local officials started repairs.
The group is also pushing for more teachers and says they'll keep up the pressure until all their demands are met.
Education reform is now a big focus for CJP's nationwide movement.