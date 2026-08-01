Hirakud Dam opens 22 gates, Odisha flooding affects 834,000 people
India
Big trouble in Odisha this weekend. After the Hirakud Dam released water through 22 gates, major flooding has hit low-lying areas.
More than 834,000 people across 20 districts are affected, with over 1,300 homes damaged.
Bhadrak district has it the worst, while Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj are also struggling with damaged crops and infrastructure.
Mahanadi delta districts on high alert
Flood risks are up in the Mahanadi delta: places like Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada are on high alert as other rivers rise too.
Water at Hirakud Dam is just shy of its maximum level.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and officials have surveyed the damage from above and say they are keeping a close eye while working to manage the situation.