Hisar teacher Amit Bishnoi arrested in Delhi over ₹10cr extortion
India
Amit Bishnoi, a 35-year-old math teacher from Hisar, was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly helping the Lawrence Bishnoi gang try to extort ₹10 crore from a businessman.
Police say Amit secretly filmed the businessman's office in Mukherjee Nagar and shared details about his family with the gang.
FIR registered after WhatsApp threats
On June 15, the businessman got a WhatsApp call from an international number threatening his family and office if he didn't pay up.
Police registered an FIR on July 8 after the businessman filed a complaint.
Investigators are now looking into whether he helped target others while working as a teacher in Delhi.