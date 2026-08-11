'Vande Mataram' to debut at Red Fort during Independence Day
What's the story
For the first time, India's national song Vande Mataram will be sung during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. The event will take place on August 15 as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day. The celebrations will be held under two themes: "150 Years of Vande Mataram" and "Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047."
Ceremony details
Defence Secretary RK Singh clarifies on youth theme
Defence Secretary RK Singh told PTI that Vande Mataram will be sung when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort. After this, he will hoist the national flag and address the nation.
The decision to celebrate youth contributions predates recent events, including student protests at Jantar Mantar, Singh clarified.
He emphasized that youths are vital to India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Celebratory plans
Special guests, IAF helicopter, and more details
An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will shower flower petals over the Red Fort, commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram.
Around 5,000 special guests who are achievers from various fields have been invited for the celebrations in the "Viksit Bharat" journey.
The invitation cards for this year feature "Seva Teerth," a symbol of duty and compassion.
Seating arrangements follow the Table of Precedence (ToP), with Rahul Gandhi seated after cabinet ministers.
Guest list
Olympiad students to be honored
Singh added that the achievement of 19 medallist students of the International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematical Olympiad 2026 is an example of the success of Yuva Shakti in the field of science.
These students have been invited and will be seated on the ramparts at Red Fort.
This year's Independence Day celebrations aim to recognize youth success in various fields, including science and technology.