'Historic achievement...': PM inaugurates ₹35,000 crore development projects in Vadodara
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore in Vadodara, Gujarat. The projects include key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) and various railway and highway upgrades. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening national infrastructure and accelerating India's journey toward becoming a fully developed nation.
Project details
WDFC project inaugurated
The event marked the completion of the 2,800-km Dedicated Freight Corridor, which PM Modi described as a "very historic achievement for 21st-century India."
The three newly completed WDFC sections, New Sanand (N)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT, spanning 326 route kilometers, cost over ₹20,700 crore to develop.
Transportation upgrades
New freight train services flagged off
The new WDFC sections will provide direct connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), facilitating faster export-import cargo movement and reducing logistics costs.
Modi also flagged off new freight train services from several locations, including New Sanand (North) and New JNPT in Mumbai.
A new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar) was also inaugurated.
Railway expansion
Railway and Gujarat government projects
Modi laid the foundation stone for three railway projects worth over ₹9,700 crore. These include expanding the Vadodara-Ratlam line and converting gages on other sections.
In addition to these railway upgrades, he also laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated various Gujarat government projects worth around ₹2,600 crore.
Infrastructure focus
Address at 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event
Addressing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Modi stressed the importance of seamless connectivity in building a developed India.
He said Vadodara has a special connection with Gati Shakti, adding that "the final links of the Dedicated Freight Corridor have also been connected from here."
For the freight corridor project, Modi said its idea was first initiated in 2004.
"Today, the 2,800-km Dedicated Freight Corridor project has been completed. This is a very historic achievement for 21st-century India."