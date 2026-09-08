'Historic achievement...': PM inaugurates ₹35,000 crore development projects in Vadodara 

The event marked the completion of the 2,800-km Dedicated Freight Corridor, which PM Modi described as a "very historic achievement for 21st-century India."

The three newly completed WDFC sections, New Sanand (N)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT, spanning 326 route kilometers, cost over ₹20,700 crore to develop.