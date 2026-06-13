President Murmu reviews IMA parade as 9 women officers commissioned
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reviewed the passing-out parade of the 158th regular course and 141st technical graduate course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. The event was historic as it saw the commissioning of nine women officer cadets into the Indian Army for the first time. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those present at this landmark ceremony.
Historic milestone
Historic milestone for IMA
The commissioning of the nine women officer cadets is a historic milestone for the IMA, which has been training male Army officers since 1932. The graduating batch comprised 515 officer cadets, including nine women and 34 foreign cadets from friendly countries. Academy Cadet Adjutant Vishal Kumar was awarded the sword of honor and gold medal for standing first in the regular course.
Leadership qualities
President Murmu's address at passing-out parade
President Murmu praised the cadets for completing one of India's toughest training programs. She called the inclusion of women cadets a "watershed moment" in IMA's history and an inspiring example of India's progress toward women-led development. The president also congratulated foreign cadets on their nations' trust in India to train them to the highest levels of military professionalism.
Global cooperation
President Murmu on foreign cadets at IMA
President Murmu said the presence of foreign cadets at IMA reflects India's commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation globally. She reminded officer cadets that they are protectors of national sovereignty and urged them to remember that service is their highest duty. The president called on young officers to be lifelong learners, courageous decision-makers, and ethical leaders in an era of rapidly changing security challenges.
Leadership responsibilities
Young officers must lead by example, says Murmu
President Murmu said that as Army officers, cadets will be responsible for leading, guiding, and caring for their soldiers. She emphasized the importance of leading by example to inspire confidence among troops. By balancing operational effectiveness with personnel well-being, they can strengthen unit fighting capabilities. The president concluded by saying that these young officers are expected to lead from the front while upholding the finest traditions of armed forces service.