President Murmu reviews IMA parade as 9 women officers commissioned

Leadership responsibilities

Young officers must lead by example, says Murmu

President Murmu said that as Army officers, cadets will be responsible for leading, guiding, and caring for their soldiers. She emphasized the importance of leading by example to inspire confidence among troops. By balancing operational effectiveness with personnel well-being, they can strengthen unit fighting capabilities. The president concluded by saying that these young officers are expected to lead from the front while upholding the finest traditions of armed forces service.