Hit-and-run near Gollapalli kills Kummari Madhu Savithri and Dhanush
India
A heartbreaking hit-and-run near Gollapalli, Rangareddy district, took the lives of Kummari Madhu, his wife Savithri, and their son Dhanush as they were heading home after a family function.
An unknown vehicle crashed into their motorcycle from behind and drove off.
Akshitha recovering at Chevella, police investigate
The couple's daughter Akshitha survived, but is recovering from injuries at Chevella Government Hospital.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the suspected hit-and-run as they work to find those responsible.