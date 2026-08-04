Hitesh Rohira claims families of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam owe 2.82L
India
An Indore caterer, Hitesh Rohira, says he's still waiting for ₹2.82 lakh from the families of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam after their wedding.
He claims he was hired for an ₹11,42,550 catering job but got paid only ₹8.60 lakh, and even a legal notice hasn't helped, as both sides keep blaming each other.
Families trade blame, Sonam must surrender
The payment issue has made things messier between the two families. Raja's brother insists Sonam's family should pay up, while Sonam's brother calls the complaint an attempt to gain attention rather than a legitimate grievance.
To add to it all, Sonam is facing serious legal trouble: she was arrested last year in connection with Raja's murder and must surrender to authorities soon as ordered by the Supreme Court.