Hizbul chief's 2 sons among 11 J&K government employees sacked

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 10:58 am

Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin’s two sons were allegedly involved in terror funding.

The two sons of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin were reportedly among 11 government employees removed from the Jammu and Kashmir administration recently. Reportedly, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the J&K Police said that Salahuddin's sons—Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf—were involved in terror funding. Officials further said that some employees were involved in various secessionist or terror activities.

Details

Salahudin's sons involved in terror funding: Officials

According to CNN-News18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has tracked terror funding trails of both of Salahudin's sons. They are allegedly involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through the Hawala route for terror activities, the officials reportedly said. The two are among 11 officials who were dismissed after a recent meeting of a J&K panel.

Information

'Tip of the iceberg'

The designated government committee for scrutinizing and recommending cases under the Constitution's Article 311 had recommended the dismissal from government service of three and eight persons in its second and fourth meeting. Sacking these employees is "just a tip of the iceberg," sources told CNN-News18.

Administration

J&K administration takes strong stand against terrorism

Earlier this year, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a strong background check by the CID for all suspicious employees and new hires in critical positions. RR Swain, the J&K Intelligence Chief Director General (CID), had led the efforts. There will be no tolerance towards anti-national activities, particularly by government employees, J&K officials told CNN-News18.

Others

LeT overground worker among those sacked

Reportedly, among the three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting include an Orderly of ITI, Kupwara—also an overground worker for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The official revealed the movement of security forces to terrorists and harbored terrorists for leading terror activists, sources told CNN-News18. Four among the 11 are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara.

Information

2 police constables among 11 sacked

The others sacked include two teachers from the Anantnag district, two police constables (including one who executed attacks on security forces), a Health Department orderly, four Education Department orderlies, along with an Inspector of the Power Department, the report went on to add.