Hoax bomb threat in TN EWS hearing case India Feb 16, 2026

On Monday morning, an email claiming that 12 bombs were planted in the Nainital district judge's chamber and warning against the implementation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in Tamil Nadu caused a major scare.

The sender said the devices would explode soon and asked authorities to vacate the premises by 12:15pm but after thorough checks, officials confirmed it was all a false alarm.