Hoax bomb threat in TN EWS hearing case
On Monday morning, an email claiming that 12 bombs were planted in the Nainital district judge's chamber and warning against the implementation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in Tamil Nadu caused a major scare.
The sender said the devices would explode soon and asked authorities to vacate the premises by 12:15pm but after thorough checks, officials confirmed it was all a false alarm.
The court premises were quickly evacuated, with bomb squads and sniffer dogs searching every corner—not just in Nainital, but also at Haldwani and Ramnagar courts.
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found.
Police are now tracing the sender's IP address and an FIR is being registered to track down whoever sent the hoax email.