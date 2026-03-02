Hoax bomb threats disrupt passport, post offices across India
India
Fake bomb threat emails were sent to passport and post offices in several Indian cities, including Kochi.
The messages claimed that poisonous gas and explosives would destroy these buildings, leading to police searches—but nothing dangerous was found.
Over 600 people were evacuated in Kolkata alone
These hoax threats weren't limited to Kochi—offices in Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, and West Bengal also got similar emails.
In Kolkata alone, over 600 people were evacuated as a precaution.
Investigations are on to track down whoever's behind the scare.