Hoax bomb threats in Delhi hotels, hospitals; security on alert
On Saturday, Delhi's Hotel Taj Palace and Max Hospitals in Shalimar Bagh and Dwarka received alarming emails claiming bombs were planted on their premises.
The message to Taj Palace even mentioned 16 IEDs and demanded everyone leave by 11:00am because of VVIP guests.
Security was ramped up instantly at all the locations.
Cyber Cell is probing the matter
Delhi Police, bomb squads, fire teams, and dog units searched every corner of the hotels and hospitals but found nothing dangerous.
Turns out the same sender had recently targeted the Delhi High Court with another fake threat.
Now, the Cyber Cell is digging deeper into these hoax emails as security across the city stays tight.