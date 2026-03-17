Holding 2-year-old daughter, Gurugram man jumps from 23rd floor 

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a tower in a housing society in Gurugram , holding his two-year-old daughter in his arms. The police said the incident took place around 7:30am at Joyville Society's Tower 5 in Sector 102. The man, identified as Rahul Vijayran (35), had told his wife Neetu Dahiya that he was taking their daughter Vamika to play in the park.

Discovery Father-daughter duo died on spot However, instead of going to the park, Vijayran allegedly took his daughter to the terrace on the 23rd floor and jumped off. When Neetu walked outside after hearing a ruckus, she saw a man and a girl lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Background Family ran a small public school in Delhi The man's brother, Amit, told the police that his brother has been residing in the society for the past two months and runs a school in Delhi's Kirari. "My brother's eyes were damaged when he contracted coronavirus, causing him to lose vision in one eye and have limited vision in the other. He was deeply distressed because of this, pushing him to eventually take this step," Amit told police.

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