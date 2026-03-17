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Home / News / India News / Holding 2-year-old daughter, Gurugram man jumps from 23rd floor 
Holding 2-year-old daughter, Gurugram man jumps from 23rd floor 
The man had taken his daughter to the park

Holding 2-year-old daughter, Gurugram man jumps from 23rd floor 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 17, 2026
02:57 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a tower in a housing society in Gurugram, holding his two-year-old daughter in his arms. The police said the incident took place around 7:30am at Joyville Society's Tower 5 in Sector 102. The man, identified as Rahul Vijayran (35), had told his wife Neetu Dahiya that he was taking their daughter Vamika to play in the park.

Discovery

Father-daughter duo died on spot

However, instead of going to the park, Vijayran allegedly took his daughter to the terrace on the 23rd floor and jumped off. When Neetu walked outside after hearing a ruckus, she saw a man and a girl lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Background

Family ran a small public school in Delhi

The man's brother, Amit, told the police that his brother has been residing in the society for the past two months and runs a school in Delhi's Kirari. "My brother's eyes were damaged when he contracted coronavirus, causing him to lose vision in one eye and have limited vision in the other. He was deeply distressed because of this, pushing him to eventually take this step," Amit told police.

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Investigation

Police investigating case, no suicide note found

The police are investigating the case as no suicide note was found and the family has not alleged any foul play. Sub Inspector Jagmal Singh said, "The cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found. We are investigating why he jumped from another tower. Further probe is underway." He had also jumped from another tower, which makes the case suspicious, police said.

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