Holi 2026: Dates, school & bank holidays, and more
Holi's coming up, but this year the dates are a bit all over the place because of regional panchang calculations and local calendars.
Maharashtra and some southern states will do Holika Dahan on March 2 and play Holi on March 3.
In North India—think Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab—holiday dates vary: some states (Delhi, Haryana and Punjab) have Holi on March 4, while others, including Rajasthan and UP, mark Holika Dahan on March 2.
When are schools and banks closed?
If you're in Uttar Pradesh, schools are closed from March 2-4 (hello long weekend).
Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab schools shut just for March 4.
Bihar and Jharkhand have holidays from March 3-4.
Bank closures also vary: UP banks close on March 2; most other states take off on March 3.
Pro tip
Because of shifting dates this year, double-check your state's schedule before making plans or heading out for errands.
Knowing when schools and banks are closed can save you last-minute stress—and help you make the most of your Holi break!