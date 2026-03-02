Holi 2026: Dates, school & bank holidays, and more India Mar 02, 2026

Holi's coming up, but this year the dates are a bit all over the place because of regional panchang calculations and local calendars.

Maharashtra and some southern states will do Holika Dahan on March 2 and play Holi on March 3.

In North India—think Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab—holiday dates vary: some states (Delhi, Haryana and Punjab) have Holi on March 4, while others, including Rajasthan and UP, mark Holika Dahan on March 2.