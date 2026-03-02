Holi 2026: Delhi Police deploys 15,000 personnel citywide
India
This Holi, Delhi Police isn't taking any chances—they've rolled out over 15,000 officers citywide for March 4.
Their main goal? Make sure everyone can enjoy the festival without chaos, especially by cracking down on drunk driving and risky bike stunts.
Extra checkpoints are up on busy roads and at city borders to catch rule-breakers before things get out of hand.
Metro services to remain suspended until 2:30pm
Patrols are everywhere—markets, neighborhoods, intersections—with some officers undercover to spot trouble early.
PCR teams are ready for quick responses, and anti-sabotage checks are happening at crowded spots.
Also, if you're planning to hop on the metro that day, remember: trains won't run until 2:30pm because of the festivities but will be back to normal after that.