Holi 2026: Delhi Police deploys 15,000 personnel citywide India Mar 02, 2026

This Holi, Delhi Police isn't taking any chances—they've rolled out over 15,000 officers citywide for March 4.

Their main goal? Make sure everyone can enjoy the festival without chaos, especially by cracking down on drunk driving and risky bike stunts.

Extra checkpoints are up on busy roads and at city borders to catch rule-breakers before things get out of hand.