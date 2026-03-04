Holi 2026: Delhi Traffic Police to monitor social media for violators
This Holi, Delhi Traffic Police are going all out to keep things safe on March 4.
Nearly 3,000 officers will keep a strict vigil across the capital, with personnel deployed at around 134 major intersections to catch drunk drivers, speedsters, red-light jumpers, and anyone trying risky stunts.
They'll also be keeping an eye on social media for rule-breakers.
Authorities want everyone to stay safe
Serious violations could mean license seizure and a minimum three-month suspension.
As Additional Commissioner Dinesh Gupta put it, authorities want everyone—drivers and pedestrians—to stay safe.
More than 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with breathalyzers and border checks to make sure Holi stays fun but responsible, and Operation Aaghat was carried out as a pre-Holi crackdown.
Things to keep in mind
If you're heading out to celebrate, knowing about these rules can help you avoid fines (and bigger trouble).
The goal: let everyone enjoy Holi without accidents or hassles.
Play smart—Delhi's watching!