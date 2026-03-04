Holi 2026: Delhi Traffic Police to monitor social media for violators India Mar 04, 2026

This Holi, Delhi Traffic Police are going all out to keep things safe on March 4.

Nearly 3,000 officers will keep a strict vigil across the capital, with personnel deployed at around 134 major intersections to catch drunk drivers, speedsters, red-light jumpers, and anyone trying risky stunts.

They'll also be keeping an eye on social media for rule-breakers.