Holi 2026: SWR to run 56 special trains for festive rush India Mar 03, 2026

Traveling home for Holi just got easier—South Western Railway (SWR) is rolling out 56 special trains to help everyone get around smoothly until March 31, 2026.

Altogether, these trains will make 856 trips, including both long-distance and local routes, so you're more likely to find a seat during the festive rush.