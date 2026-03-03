Holi 2026: SWR to run 56 special trains for festive rush
India
Traveling home for Holi just got easier—South Western Railway (SWR) is rolling out 56 special trains to help everyone get around smoothly until March 31, 2026.
Altogether, these trains will make 856 trips, including both long-distance and local routes, so you're more likely to find a seat during the festive rush.
Additional coaches and other trains in service
To tackle the holiday crowd, 14 other Railway Holi special trains comprising 134 trips are being operated in coordination with other railway zones.
Plus, SWR has also augmented additional coaches, and busy connections listed include Hubballi-Vijayapura and Yesvantpur-Hindupur—making it a bit less stressful to travel home or visit friends this Holi season.