Holi 2026: UP schools to get 3-day break; no exams
India
Holi is bringing changes to school schedules across India in 2026.
Uttar Pradesh schools will get a three-day break from March 2-4, while Delhi schools have said no exams will be held on the day of Holi.
The CBSE has also made sure there won't be any board exams on March 4.
Other states, early salary payments in UP
Holi holidays aren't the same everywhere—Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal will close schools on March 3, while Gujarat, Delhi, and UP celebrate on March 4.
Bihar students get two days off (March 3-4). If you're planning ahead, check with your school for official holiday notices.
Plus, in UP, February salaries and pensions are being paid early.