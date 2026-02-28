Holi 2026: UP schools to get 3-day break; no exams India Feb 28, 2026

Holi is bringing changes to school schedules across India in 2026.

Uttar Pradesh schools will get a three-day break from March 2-4, while Delhi schools have said no exams will be held on the day of Holi.

The CBSE has also made sure there won't be any board exams on March 4.