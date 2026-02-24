Holi colors can be harmful; know how to stay safe
India
With Holi coming up on March 3-4, experts are reminding everyone that many synthetic colors used during the festival can actually be harmful.
These colors often have heavy metals and industrial chemicals that can irritate your skin, eyes, and even affect your breathing—especially if you have asthma or allergies.
Kids and pregnant women should be extra careful.
What are the health risks?
Synthetic colors can cause rashes, eye problems like conjunctivitis, and make asthma worse if you breathe them in.
To keep things fun (and safe), try using natural colors made from ingredients like tesu flowers or turmeric.
Also, moisturizing your skin beforehand, wearing long sleeves, and skipping contact lenses can really help protect you during the festivities!