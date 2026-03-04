Holi in Mumbai: 18-year-old killed in drunken mob attack
Holi celebrations in Mumbai took a tragic turn on Tuesday when 18-year-old Tushar Sunil Unjanwal was killed in a drunken mob attack near IMAX.
He was reportedly assaulted by a group of 8-10 people and was brought to Sion Hospital and declared dead on arrival; the exact cause of death is subject to post-mortem examination.
The incident has left the city shaken, with violence overshadowing what should have been a day of fun.
Unjanwal was brought dead; other hospitals also reported similar cases
Unjanwal suffered serious trauma to his head, face, toes, and fingers.
Sion Hospital declared him dead on arrival; reports variously say the hospital recorded 13 to 18 other Holi-related cases, with injuries ranging from head wounds to bhang-related drowsiness—many were men from Dharavi who are now stable.
Other city hospitals saw similar cases: BYL Nair treated eight mostly under-20s for eye, ear, and dental injuries; KEM admitted 11 people including kids aged six to 12; Cooper Hospital reported up to 10 patients with burns or limb trauma.
Thankfully, most are recovering well.