Holi party brawl at Greater Noida society turns viral
India
What was supposed to be a fun Holi celebration at Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida took a rough turn on Wednesday.
Things got tense when security guards tried to stop residents from playing music and dancing in the open, leading to an argument that quickly spiraled into a physical fight.
A video of the scuffle is now making rounds on social media.
10 people arrested in connection to case
The situation escalated when some guards allegedly got into a physical altercation with a resident and were seen wielding sticks.
Police say both groups got involved, and they've arrested 10 people—five from each side.
With the video going viral, the footage quickly spread across social media and raised questions about the conduct of security personnel within the housing complex.