Holi preparations: UP district covers mosques to avoid color stains

Police are stepping up with drone surveillance over 64 processions

Police are stepping up with drone surveillance over 64 processions and have identified 1,215 Holika Dahan sites.

Extra police forces and new recruits are on duty in sensitive spots, plus a flag march was held to show readiness.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya has also set up 27 oversight teams and worked with mosque caretakers—he says covering mosques is a customary practice and that the decision was taken during a Peace Committee meeting with the consent of mosque caretakers (mutawallis), all to make sure the festival stays joyful for everyone.