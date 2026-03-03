Holi reminds us of India's unity in diversity: President Murmu
India
President Droupadi Murmu wished everyone a joyful Holi, calling the festival a reminder of India's "unity in diversity" and its power to spread love and harmony.
She encouraged people to celebrate togetherness and look out for one another.
Murmu shared her hope that Holi brings happiness and prosperity to all Indians, both in India and abroad.
She also urged everyone to help build a developed nation.
