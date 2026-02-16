Holi special trains: Central Railway to run 186 additional trains India Feb 16, 2026

Central Railway is rolling out 186 special trains to help everyone get home for Holi this year.

Bookings open on February 18, and you can grab your tickets online via IRCTC or at reservation centers.

For those traveling without reservations, Dr. Swapnil Nila from CR shared that unreserved seats can be booked easily through the UTS system, and passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking of tickets.