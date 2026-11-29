Holy water drone crashes during Murugan temple consecration, 6 injured
A drone meant to sprinkle holy water on devotees ended up crashing during a big consecration event at Lord Murugan Temple in Thenkadapanthangal, Ranipet.
Six people were hurt when the drone fell into the crowd around 11am.
The injured devotees were said to be stable.
Injured devotees including children now stable
All injured devotees, including some children, were taken to a local hospital and are now stable.
The event was especially significant since it was the temple's first consecration ceremony in 20 years, drawing hundreds of people from nearby villages.
A case has been registered.