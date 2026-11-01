Home guard Venkatesan dies at Thanjavur after violent confrontation
India
A Home Guard named Venkatesan died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after he and a police constable tried to stop a group of men from drinking in public.
Even after being warned, the group came back to drink near a temple, which led to a violent confrontation.
Three men arrested, officer safety concerns
Three men, Madhivanan, Thamaraikannan, and Parithi, were arrested for the attack.
They reportedly held back the constable and assaulted Venkatesan so badly that he suffered serious head injuries.
Despite being taken to multiple hospitals, Venkatesan died.
The incident has sparked real concerns about how safe it is for law enforcement officers just doing their jobs.