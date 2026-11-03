Home Ministry appoints Rajesh Kumar as Arunachal DGP amid protests
Arunachal Pradesh just got a new top cop: Rajesh Kumar steps in as director general of police, replacing Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal.
This shake-up comes right in the middle of big protests against the planned Siang mega-dam.
The Ministry of Home Affairs made it official on November 3, moving Jamwal to Delhi and bringing in Kumar, who is fresh from his stint with the Central Reserve Police Force.
Arunachal indigenous groups fear Siang dam
The proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has local indigenous groups worried about losing their land.
Things have gotten tense: a 36-hour bandh kicked off on November 2, and last month saw attacks on a police station, an NHPC office, and the residences of political leaders.
The government says the dam is strategically important but insists they're only reviewing its feasibility for now, not starting construction yet.