Home Ministry flags AI deepfakes in fake government scheme ads
Heads up: The Ministry of Home Affairs just flagged cyber fraud through fake government scheme advertisements where fraudsters use AI deepfakes, such as fake videos and photos of top officials like the prime minister, to promote fake government scheme advertisements on social media.
These posts look convincing and pop up on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, making it easy for anyone to get tricked.
Never share OTPs or UPI PINs
Scammers ask for fees or taxes, claiming they're needed to unlock government benefits, or dangle fake cash back offers and shady UPI transactions.
The official advice? Only trust info from real government websites, never share sensitive details like OTPs or UPI PINs, and avoid paying upfront for anything that claims to be a government scheme.
If you spot something fishy or fall victim, reach out fast at 1930 or report it at cybercrime.gov.in.
Stay sharp!