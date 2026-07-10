Home Ministry issues guidelines: National song to precede national anthem
India
The Ministry of Home Affairs recently released updated guidelines on how and when to sing or play the national anthem and national song.
If both are performed together, the national song always goes first.
The goal is to make sure everyone follows a consistent order across the country.
MHA issues official anthem pronunciation guides
For states that also perform a state song, the MHA clarified it should be included, with the National Song played first, followed by the National Anthem.
The MHA also wants everyone to use the correct words and pronunciation, so it has shared official guides online.
These rules are being sent out nationwide to keep things respectful and uniform wherever these anthems are played.