Home Ministry seeks Census 2027 tableau for Republic Day parade
India
The Ministry of Home Affairs wants to feature Census 2027 in a tableau during the Republic Day parade next January, hoping to get more people talking about this massive national headcount.
The proposal is currently waiting for a green light from the Ministry of Defence.
Officials plan Census 2027 awareness campaign
To spread the word, officials will launch a major awareness campaign with ads everywhere from newspapers to digital cinema ads, plus public announcements, and even a commemorative postage stamp.
After COVID-19 delays, census data collection is now expected to wrap up by March 1, 2027.
For the first time, there will be an open-ended question on caste, making this census extra significant for India's demographic snapshot.