Home Ministry to withdraw 16 CRPF companies from Delhi
India
The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to withdraw 16 CRPF companies, including 12 Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams, from their duties in Delhi.
This comes after a review of the city's law and order situation, especially following criticism over how security handled the recent Sansad Chalo protest at Jantar Mantar.
RAF bans 4 weapons in Delhi
During the July 20, 2026 Sansad Chalo march, organized by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party to protest alleged NEET exam leaks, an RAF unit used an anti-riot gun and tear gas on demonstrators.
In response, RAF has now banned pellet guns, anti-riot guns, electric shock weapons, and electric shields for Delhi deployments until further notice.
Authorities say replacement security will be arranged at all affected spots.